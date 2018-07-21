David Warner Returns to Cricket in Australia in Darwin

Warner played for the City Cyclones in the 50 overs match against the Northern Tide at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft, also suspended over the ball-tampering incident, played in the same competition on an adjacent ground.
Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months for their involvement in the incident during a test against South Africa at Cape Town in March.
Their suspensions cover international matches and Austalia's main domestic competitions but the trio are free to play in independent leagues such as the Strike League. Warner and Smith recently played in a Twenty20 tournament in Canada.
Warner played a bright innings yesterday before falling to a top-edged catch.
He also took a catch in the field.
Also Watch
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
First Published: July 21, 2018, 12:59 PM IST