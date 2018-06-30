Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: June 30, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
David Warner Scores Just 1 on Return to Competitive Cricket

Toronto: David Warner's return to cricket lasted just two balls when the former Australia vice-captain was dismissed for one run in his first game since the ball-tampering scandal.

Warner is serving a 12-month ban from Cricket Australia for his role in the incident during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town in March.

Warner and former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was also banned due to the scandal, are free to play in the Global T20 Canada, where Warner made his comeback on Friday.

Opening for the Winnipeg Hawks, Warner was clean-bowled by Lasith Malinga's first ball of the second over.

Australian Ben McDermott top-scored with 68 runs as Winnipeg scored 203-4 to beat the Montreal Tigers (157 all out in 18.5 overs) by 46 runs.

Smith, who is playing for the Toronto Nationals, fared better than Warner on his return after making 61 off 41 balls on Thursday.

First Published: June 30, 2018, 10:50 AM IST

