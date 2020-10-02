David Warner Set to Skip Big Bash League 2020 Due to Bio-Bubble Fatigue

Australia opener David Warner is set to skip the Big Bash League 2020 due to bubble fatigue, according to a report in Sydney Morning Herald. The BBL 2020-21 is set to happen from December 2020 to February 2021. Australia's international players could have a two-three week window to feature in the BBL after their home series against India, but it's unlikely that the big stars will jump from one bubble to another.

"It's not to do with the money, it's to do with whether he wants to do it," Warner's manager James Erskine told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. "I haven't discussed it with him but I would think he's more than likely to spend time with his family than in the BBL. The fact we haven't had the conversation probably tells me he won't."

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

After the BBL, Australia are set to travel to New Zealand, after which their players could feature in IPL 2021 in the summer in India. By the time the Test series against India ends, some players will have lived under bio-secure bubbles for close to five months. Australia's limited-overs team just completed a series in England. Most of their key players are currently in UAE, playing in the IPL.

Meanwhile, according to the report, CA are exploring if they can relax restrictions especially if Australia's COVID-19 situation improves. Among the relaxations could be allowing players to live at home outside of the bubble when matches are held in their cities.

Warner is currently leading the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in IPL 2020.