David Warner Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Wearing Virat Kohli’s Jersey

It is no secret that David Warner’s second daughter Indi Rae is a big fan of Virat Kohli. And the Indian skipper, being a good guy that he is, makes sure to keep his special fan happy by gifting his jersey to the little one. It did not matter that the jersey was a bit oversized, Indi was clearly very happy to put it on and his daddy was happy to share the photograph with the fans on social media.

While admitting that they lost the Test series against India, the Australian opener said that his little girl was quite happy to get the playing jersey numbered 18 belonging to Kohli. He thanked Kohli for the kind gesture.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner added that besides Aaron Finch and himself, Indi loves Kohli as well. Warner may have overplayed his hand a bit here, considering his wife Candice had recently revealed that it was Kohli that’s Indi’s favourite cricketer and not her father or any other Australian.

Here is the proof, David:

"Classic middle child!" 😂 | @CandiceWarner31 reveals her middle child's favourite player is Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/lkNKtdIae5 — Triple M Sydney 104.9 (@TripleMSydney) November 18, 2020

Naturally, Indi has a lot of Indian fans who love her for her admiration for the Indian skipper. It was evident in the comments they were made on her picture which Warner has also shared through Twitter.

This is so beautiful ❤️ — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) January 30, 2021

Fabulous ... you’ve got future little cricketers on your hands I think ... — MsH (@H_the_Cats_Fan) January 30, 2021

This is real love shown from your daughter for Indian cricketer @imVkohli. Proud of @imVkohli . — Yatharth Sharma (@Yathart27454568) January 30, 2021

While Kohli had returned to India after the first Test match, which the visitors lost, Warner missed out the first two games and came back only for the final two Tests. He could not perform well though, scoring 5 and 13 runs in the third Test at Sydney and 1 and 48 in the final Test at Brisbane. The Indians, despite the absence of Kohli, put up a great performance, clinching the series 2-1. They even beat the hosts at the Gabba, where the Aussies were considered almost unbeatable.