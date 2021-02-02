David Warner Shares Favourite Video of Daughter Ivy Batting Like her Father

Australia's swashbuckling opener, David Warner’s daughter, Ivy Mae Warner is following the footsteps of her father. The left-hander’s 6-year-old daughter has already started honing her batting skills and the results are adorable. Warner shared a video on social media where the little one showcases her batting skills. In the video, the dynamic cricketer’s baby girl Ivycan be seen batting in the nets. The 34-year-old was enjoying at the expense of the young one as she flung her bat after being defeated by a spin delivery. In the caption, Warner mentioned that he enjoys the particular video of Ivy the most.

Recently, Ivy's sister, Indi Rae, grabbed headlines after her father shared a picture of her online. In the photo, she was wearing Indian skipper Virat Kohli's Test jersey. The signed jersey was specially gifted to Indi by Kohli. IndiRae, a huge fan of the Indian captain, is all smiles posing for the camera. Warner mentioned that although his side lost the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar series, his second daughter Indi was "very happy". Warner revealed that besides him andAaron Finch, Indi is a big Virat Kohli fan.

An under-strength India team breached The Gabba Fortress against Australia to hammer the Aussies 2-1 on their home soil. Australia will come back from a loss and take on the field in the upcoming South Africa vs Australia 2021 series. The Tim Paine-led side will make efforts to keep their ICC World Test Championship hopes alive.

Warner will be keen to put up a spectacular show in the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. He fronts the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise and is theleadingrun-scorer for his side. He was the troop leader when SRH won their maiden IPL title in 2016. The much-awaited IPL 2021 auction is scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 18.