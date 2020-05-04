Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

David Warner Shares Hilarious Video featuring Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The idea of holding matches without spectators has been mooted in the current scenario, but Warner had earlier rejected the idea of playing cricket without fans in the stands.

IANS |May 4, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
David Warner Shares Hilarious Video featuring Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner shared a hilarious throwback video on his Instagram handle featuring teammates Kane Williamson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Warner has been very active on social media during the enforced break put forward by coronavirus pandemic and on Sunday, he uploaded another video to tickle the funny bones of his followers.

In the short clip, the trio is seen having a blast to the popular pop song 'what is love'. Bhuvneshwar and Williamson are sitting in the front row with Warner taking the backseat but enjoying the most.

His post read: "This just made me laugh. Behind the scenes of a shoot last year with these two. Gee we all have rhythm."

In normal circumstances, the trio would currently be action in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to the outbreak of the virus the cash-rich league was postponed by the BCCI.

The idea of holding matches without spectators has been mooted in the current scenario, but Warner had earlier rejected the idea of playing cricket without fans in the stands.

"You want crowds no matter where you go and where you play. I love playing in England, it's awesome," Warner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"You've always got someone they always try and rev up, and fortunately for the team it's pretty much just me, and that takes a lot of the heat off the other guys.

"We're there to put bums on seats and hopefully we can entertain the crowd by playing a good brand of cricket," he added.

bcciBhuvneshwar KumarKane WilliamsonOff The Fieldsrhsunrisers hyderabad

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more