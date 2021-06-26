David Warner Shares Moments from a Day Well Spent with His Beautiful Wife

David Warner returned to Australia last month after several cricketers were left stranded in India. It was a bumpy ride for the Australian swashbuckling batsman but looks like he is finding his groove. Recently, Warner decided to use his off-field time for a family outing. Warner shared a series of moments he spent with his wife, Candice Warner, at a beautiful location.

On Instagram, he posted postcards from the getaway which included glimpses of the couple having fun. We also spotted a few selfies that showed the duo dressed in cool and smart athleisure. Titled, “Bunkering down”, Warner wrote in the caption, “Day well spent with my beautiful wife”

Take a look:

Candice too shared a picture from the day well spent on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “No photo bombing this week from David Warner! Found this cool bunker on our morning walk though.”

A day ago, the 34-year-old Aussie batsman posted a collage of clicks to his Instagram which also included the couple's children - daughters Ivy, Indi, and Isla. One of the corners of the montage showed the kids having a good time by the sea and another showed them wearing face paint and bike helmets.

Warner, who was in India for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is expected to join his side SunRisers Hyderabad in the UAE when the tournament resumes. The cricketer has been associated with the franchise for a long time and was captaining until he was removed from the post mid-season this year. In an overwhelming note shared on Instagram, Warned said that the city he loves the most in India is Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that September 19 will be the date to resume IPL 2021. UAE will be hosting the remainder of the marquee cricket tournament and the finale will be played on October 15.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here