David Warner Shares Special Friendship Day Wish With Picture from SRH Camp

Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad player David Warner shared a special Friendship Day message on Instagram through a picture. Warner posted a picture from his SRH dressing room with New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and England’s Jonny Bairstow. He captioned it: “Happy friendship day everyone!! The beauty about cricket is we have friends all around the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

David Warner is very popular with SRH fans. So much so that his fans regularly send him pictures that are a meme of latest south Indian movies.

In a recent post, Warner shared picture showing Kane Williamson and David Warner riding a bike. It is not even an original pic but morphed one. But Warner liked it so much he posted this on his Instagram. “This stuff makes me 😂 we have such amazing supporters. Thanks for sending in your pics and videos. So much love ❤️"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

But when Warner and Williamson are involved, how can their SRH colleague Rashid Khan be far behind. He came out with some more fun as he quipped this:

It remains to be seen if Warner will be in action in the remaining part of the IPL 2021, scheduled to start on September 19 in UAE.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here