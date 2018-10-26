David Warner Signs for Sylhet Sixers Ahead of 2019 Bangladesh Premier League

Loading...
Warner himself revealed, through a video on the team’s official Facebook page, that he is now a ‘Sixer’ and will feature in the seven-team tournament which will run from January 5 to February 8.
"I’m very excited to let you know that I'm now a Sixer. I can’t wait to be a part of the Sylhet Sixers family. See you soon!" Warner said in the video.
The 31-year-old will be playing in his third T20 league this year as he serves a 12-month ban handed by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal.
After playing in the inaugural Global T20 tournament in Canada, he had a short stint in the NT Strike League and then went to West Indies to play for the St Lucia Stars in the Caribbean Premier League in August. He is currently in Australia to play in the NSW Premier Cricket for Randwick-Petersham this summer.
Warner's year-long ban will end next year in March, which results in him missing out the Australian summer’s marquee clash against India in three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. But the 31-year-old, soon to be 32 on October 28, will be available for the 2019 World Cup and Ashes series in the United Kingdom.
First Published: October 26, 2018, 2:50 PM IST