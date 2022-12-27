David Warner Smashes Double Ton Against South Africa in Tragic Fashion | Watch

David Warner registered his name in history books as he scored a double ton against South Africa while playing his 100th Test of the career. He became the second Australian to smash a double ton on 100th Test as Ricky Ponting was the first one to achieve the remarkable feat.

Warner also became the 10th man in Test history to score a century in his 100th Test. The double ton has come to Warner at a very crucial time when he was battling with a nearly three-year Test century drought. Before the match against the Proteas, he had mentioned that he will aim to return to his old self and take the attack to South Africa’s bowlers. And, indeed! He did just the same.

On Tuesday morning, he looked in a very different form as he batted with more intensity and aggression. Further, the hundred gave him a lot of confidence and added a lot more stability to his team. Australia have taken a very good lead in the second test, thanks to Warner and also Steve Smith who made 85 runs off 161 balls, playing a crucial role in building a good partnership.

Warner clinched the 200 milestone in a tragic style. He smashed a four off Lungi Ngidi’s last ball of the 77th over and as the ball reached the fence, Warner kneeled down to the ground in celebration and soon after jumped off in air. The joyous jump didn’t land well as Warner caught a cramp on his left leg. Here’s a look at the Warner’s special moment

The celebration costed him a little too much as he soon went off the field retired hurt. Had it not been the injury and given the form he was batting with, Warner could have surely added more runs to his total.

A contrasting set of emotions David Warner had to be carried off the field shortly after he hit his third Test double hundred pic.twitter.com/Gmaqnm2yBm — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 27, 2022

He was in a phenomenal form today as he pulled off his century in just 144 balls. He didn’t stop there as he thrashed South African bowlers to all parts in the blazing afternoon heat. He then fought through cramps and heat exhaustion only to thrash his second century off just 110 balls. Though his cramps might hurt but it’s a celebratory day for him as he made his first century since January 2020, breaking a 27-innings stretch without a hundred.

