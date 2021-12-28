David Warner Takes Dig at SRH Ahead of Mega Auction, Former IPL Champions Respond

Australia opener David Warner took a sly dig at his former Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Ahead of the mega IPL 2022 auction, SRH released Warner who led them to their only title win in 2016. Things didn’t go out as planned for SRH in the last season of IPL where they finished at the bottom of the points table as Warner was also sacked as the captain midway during the tournament.

Warner mocked SRH when a fan asked newly-appointed head coach Tom Moody if the team will have a good auction next year.

“Baha doubt it," Warner had tweeted while replying to a fan’s tweet which read: “How about having a good auction for SRH Tom? Please."

Baha doubt it https://t.co/eQCvlvzYXG— David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

SRH replied to their former captain on Twitter and congratulated him for Australia’s Ashes win and hoped that the left-hander has a good IPL 2022 auction when he goes under the hammer next year.

“Congrats on the Ashes win Davey — Looks like you are back to form and enjoying the after-party! On the other hand, we hope you have a good auction," tweeted the official Twitter handle of SRH.

Congrats on the Ashes win Davey - Looks like you are back to 🍾🍻 form and enjoying the after party! On the other hand we hope you have a good auction! 👍🏼😂 https://t.co/grZrRn5Zqm— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 28, 2021

On Tuesday, Australia retained Ashes after winning the Boxing Day Test against England to take a 3-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

After losing the captaincy to Kane Williamson midway through IPL 2021, Warner was also dropped from the playing XI in the final stage of the tournament. He had a tough time with the bat last season where he scored just 195 runs in eight matches.

However, the destructive opener bounced back and found his form in the 2021 T20 World Cup where he was also named the Player of the Tournament. He continued his good form in the ongoing Ashes series with 240 runs in four innings.

