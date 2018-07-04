Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
David Warner to Lead Winnipeg Hawks As Dwayne Bravo Pulls Out With Injury

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 4, 2018, 12:02 PM IST
David Warner to Lead Winnipeg Hawks As Dwayne Bravo Pulls Out With Injury

Banned from holding any leadership position in Australian cricket after the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ fiasco, David Warner will be seen wearing the captain’s hat once again when he leads Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada. With Dwayne Bravo pulling out, the team management decided to hand him the leader’s role and coach Waqar Younis is confident that the former Australia deputy is the right choice for the job.

"I'm sure he's going to be a good leader when it comes to captaincy," Waqar told News Corp. "(Warner) is a leader. He's a team man. I've seen him in IPL and I've seen him as a leader. He's up there, he's upfront and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is, he's always there."

Warner was instrumental in leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League crown in 2016. He was set to lead the team again in this edition before the ball-tampering fiasco saw him being barred from playing in the Indian T20 league. Warner has also led the Australian team and in 12 matches (three ODIs and nine T20Is) and lost only one game.

Meanwhile, the team has decided to rope in Imad Wasim as a replacement for the West Indies all-rounder.

Warner’s former Australia skipper Steve Smith too is a part of the T20 league in Canada and both are looking to get their cricketing careers back on track after Cricket Australia handed both a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March.

