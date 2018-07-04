David Warner to Lead Winnipeg Hawks As Dwayne Bravo Pulls Out With Injury

"I'm sure he's going to be a good leader when it comes to captaincy," Waqar told News Corp. "(Warner) is a leader. He's a team man. I've seen him in IPL and I've seen him as a leader. He's up there, he's upfront and he likes to give whatever his knowledge is, he's always there."
Warner was instrumental in leading Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League crown in 2016. He was set to lead the team again in this edition before the ball-tampering fiasco saw him being barred from playing in the Indian T20 league. Warner has also led the Australian team and in 12 matches (three ODIs and nine T20Is) and lost only one game.
Meanwhile, the team has decided to rope in Imad Wasim as a replacement for the West Indies all-rounder.
Warner’s former Australia skipper Steve Smith too is a part of the T20 league in Canada and both are looking to get their cricketing careers back on track after Cricket Australia handed both a 12-month ban for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa in March.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
First Published: July 4, 2018, 12:02 PM IST