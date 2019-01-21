David Warner to Undergo Elbow Surgery on Tuesday

Loading...
The extent of the injury is not known but it is expected that it's not as severe as the one sustained by Steve Smith, who too had to return from the BPL with an elbow injury.
Smith underwent surgery last week and is expected to be in a brace for six weeks before undergoing extensive rehabilitation. The pair was suspended for 12 months for their involvement in the ball-tampering saga in South Africa last year, with the ban ending on March 29.
The injuries could hamper both players' preparation for the World Cup. Smith will be in a race against time to get some game-time in the IPL and the one-day series against Pakistan in April. That will be Australia's last international hit-out before the World Cup.
Warner, though, is expected to be fit in time for both the competitions.
First Published: January 21, 2019, 10:30 AM IST