David Warner Under Fire For Sporting Shoes With Wife and Daughters' Names

Australia batter David Warner scored a fabulous double-hundred during the second Test against South Africa. The Veteran Aussie opening batter was praised by many former cricketers and experts for producing a brilliant knock at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But just when things appeared to be going right for him, Warner managed to grab headlines for all the wrong reasons. Warner had to face severe criticism after a photo of his shoe, featuring the names of his wife and daughters, went viral.

In the shoe of Warner, there are names written of his wife & daughters. pic.twitter.com/9nYkWL9LRT— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2022

A Twitter user asked, “Is there not a better place to write their names?”

Is there not a better place to write their names ?— Ramya S (@RamyaS03623304) December 29, 2022

Another person voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Shameful act. Disrespecting women.”

Shameful act Disrespecting women — Sairus (@Bojackchan_) December 29, 2022

One social media user did not endorse Warner’s act and wrote, “Wrong move I guess.”

Wrong move I guess— 💙✧♡ABHI♡✧💙 (@hitman_Rohit_07) December 29, 2022

Another Twitter user vehemently opposed the act and wrote, “Unreal disrespect.”

Unreal disrespect— Mr Wrong 🥶 (@wrong_huihui) December 29, 2022

Coming back to the on-field events, Warner became just the 10th player in the history of cricket to score a double century in his 100th Test. He is just the second Australian cricketer to achieve this sensational feat. Warner is only behind former Australia captain Ricky Ponting in the elite list of cricketers. Warner also became only the second cricketer to notch a century in both his 100th ODI and 100th Test as well. The 36-year-old is now the eighth Aussie batter to score eight thousand-plus runs in Test cricket.

The southpaw ended a nearly three-year century drought and played a remarkable knock of 200 off 255 deliveries in the first innings of the second Test against the Proteas. Warner managed to register his first Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in January 2020.

“Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from Green and Starc, and also a fantastic hundred by Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be. The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I had it in me to perform on the big stage,” Warner said during the post-match presentation.

Warner has bagged 8122 runs after playing 100 Tests with 25 centuries and 34 half-centuries under his belt.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here