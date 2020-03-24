Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

David Warner Uses Tennis Ball to Hone Catching Skills

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has already claimed over 16,000 lives across the world, the sporting world has come to a standstill. In such a time, several players from all sports are posting updates about their self-isolation activities to keep their fans engaged.

IANS |March 24, 2020, 1:51 PM IST
David Warner Uses Tennis Ball to Hone Catching Skills

Australian opener David Warner, who is in isolation with his family amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is utilizing his time to improve his cricketing skills.

The left-handed opener recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he is seen playing lawn tennis in his backyard alongside his daughter. The interesting thing was that Warner also found a way to hone his catching skills while trying his hand at tennis.

"Just trying to keep up the skills with some one hand catching. Remember soft hands," he captioned the video.

Normally, at this time of the year, cricketers are busy in their preparation for the Indian Premier League but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league has been suspended till April 15. Cricketers all across the world are in self isolation and therefore they are finding ways to stay fit and sharpen their skills while staying at home.

