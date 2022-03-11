David Warner, Usman Khawaja Team Up to Challenge Smith & Labuschagne in a Tennis Doubles Match - WATCH

Australia are gearing for the second Test against Pakistan, starting on Sunday in Karachi. Following a dull encounter in Rawalpindi, that ended in a draw and put the pitch under scrutiny, a congenial competition is expected in the next Test.

Meanwhile, the Aussies are having a great time off the field. Ahead of the second Test, the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, vice-captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne engaged in a game of tennis.

Divided in to two teams, they had a doubles match. Warner and Khawaja teamed up to play against Smith and Labuschagne. The game was intense as all four of them played with utmost agility. However, the Warner-Khawaja seemed to dominating.

The video of the face-off was shared by Warner on his official Instagram account. The batsman lauded his teammates for possessing some good tennis skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

“What do we do in our spare time!! We play a little bit of tennis, well I do, but these other three play a lot and are very good. #tennis #cricket #fun @usman_khawajy @steve_smith49 @marnus3,” Warner captioned the video.

Earlier on Friday, the visitors announced their playing XI for the Karachi Test. Uncapped leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is set to make his Test debut. Interestingly, he became the first Australian leg-spinner to be named in the playing XI since 2009.

Swepson will share the spin-bowling responsibilities with senior bowler Nathan Lyon.

History suggests Pakistan will be hard to beat in this contest, with the hosts having won 23 and lost just two of the 43 Tests they have played at the National Stadium. Australia have a poor record at the venue and are yet to win a Test in eight attempts at the ground.

It was at this ground almost 24 years ago that Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi had made his Test debut and the then 18-year-old made an instant impression by claiming his maiden five-wicket haul during Australia’s first innings.

Australia currently sit on top of the ICC World Test Championship standings with a 77.77 win percentage, while Pakistan is second on a 66.66 win percentage, according to ICC.

