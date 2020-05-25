Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

David Warner Vanishes Using His 'Magic Bat' in Latest TikTok Video

From shaking legs on ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ to wishing Jr NTR on birthday by dancing a duet on ‘Pakka Local’, the Aussie opener has done it all.

Trending Desk |May 25, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
David Warner Vanishes Using His 'Magic Bat' in Latest TikTok Video

The TikTok world has found a new star in Australian cricketer David Warner. The player has been utilizing his time off the field due to the coronavirus crisis to entertain his fans with innovative and funny videos on the internet.

In the latest clip, the batsman can be seen practicing shadow batting, when he suddenly hears that his wife and kids have come back home. Soon, he uses his magic bat to completely disappear. The funny video was captioned as “Shadow batting and then you hear the wife and kids are home. See ya later guys”.

His new act has thoroughly entertained his growing TikTok fandom. Many have suggested that the talented cricketer should take up the career of social media influencer now. His post was also filled with requests from fans asking him to dance on some catchy tune again.

Warner is known to fulfil the demands of his fans, as he has enacted dialogues and imitated hook steps from various Indian songs and films on popular demand. From shaking legs on ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ to wishing Jr NTR on birthday by dancing a duet on ‘Pakka Local’, the Aussie opener has done it all.

Warner, who took up TikTok because of his daughters’ insistence, has been getting better and better at different filters and techniques on the app. Recently, he had suited up to “nail” the popular ‘Bala’ hook step from the movie Housefull 4.

Even Bala from the film, Akshay Kumar was impressed with his skills and left a message of appreciation.

