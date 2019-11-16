Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 4, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 16 November, 2019

2ND INN

Bangla Tigers

108/5 (10.0)

Bangla Tigers
v/s
Deccan Gladiators
Deccan Gladiators*

37/1 (3.0)

Deccan Gladiators need 72 runs in 42 balls at 10.28 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Gabba, Brisbane

21 Nov, 201905:30 IST

David Warner Will Bounce Back After Ashes Horror: Nathan Lyon

Warner became a victim of England pacer Stuart Broad seven times in Ashes this year.

IANS |November 16, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
David Warner Will Bounce Back After Ashes Horror: Nathan Lyon

David Warner had a horrible outing during the Ashes campaign this year as he managed just 95 runs at an average of 9.5 from five games. But his teammate and leg-spinner Nathan Lyon feels the Australia opener will come out all gun blazing in the two-Test series against Pakistan, starting here on Thursday.

Warner became a victim of England pacer Stuart Broad seven times in Ashes this year.

"Dave is a world-class player. I'm expecting him to come out here and play exceptionally well," Lyon told reporters on Saturday.

"No doubt, he would have been down and disappointed about the Ashes that he had. But he was still part of the side to go over there and retain the Ashes, which is pretty bloody special, if you ask me," he added.

Lyon also reckoned the Aussie opener has learnt from the experience in Ashes.

"I know when I'm bowling to someone who I've got the wood over, it can play on their mind. So no doubt, Davey would have felt the pressure. But it's one of those things where you need to accept the challenge and move on and try to get better," he expressed.

The series between Australia and Pakistan is likely to be a battle between the pace attack of both the sides as the hosts boasts of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood in their arsenal while the Green Brigade have Naseem Shah, 19-year-old Shaheen Afridi and Muhammad Musa and the impressive Muhammad Abbas.

However, Lyon felt as a spinner, he could to play a crucial role after picking 33 wickets at an average of 27.7 at the ground.

"For the last eight or nine years I've been playing Test cricket here, everyone's been talking about playing four quicks every time I come here," Lyon said.

"I love playing cricket here. I think it's a good contest between bat and ball. Personally, I find I get a fair amount of bounce and a bit of spin over the last couple of years as well," he added.

ashesDavid WarnerNathan Lyon

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more