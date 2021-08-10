David Warner Wishes New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson in Style! See Picture

Australia opener David Warner has wished New Zealand captain and fellow SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Kane Williamson on his birthday as he turned 31 on August 8.

The Australian opener took to Instagram to wish the Kiwi in style, posting a collage with him remembering the time spent together at the SRH camp. Take a look.

The New Zealand captain has made a fan in everyone through his playing style, his approach towards the game and his ‘nice guy’ image.

Williamson’s captaincy has also been impressive with him becoming the first captain to lead New Zealand to win a world title — the first World Test Championship as they beat India in the final recently.

Under Williamson, New Zealand dethroned the Virat Kohli-led India to take the top spot by winning the WTC final in June.

New Zealand have named the squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which at the moment includes 32 players. The Kiwis have a busy schedule this year which include tours of Bangladesh, Pakistan, World Cup and India series.

Williamson along with many other players have been excluded from the tours given the work-load.

