David Warner's BTS Moments with SRH Teammates Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan Speak About their Bond

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner has shared a funny behind-the-scenes video with his teammates Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan. In the short clip, the trio can be seen doing some interesting moves while being seated on a yoga mat. The video was recorded while all three of them were shooting for a commercial. Khan has reacted to the post with a bunch of ‘laugh out loud’ emojis. Replying to his comment, Warner wrote, “Love you Rashid.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner was the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, beforehe was removed as the skipper by the team management. He also lost his spot in theteam’s playing 11 in the match against Rajasthan Royals, which was held on May 2. The management of Sunrisers claimed that this was done only for this particular match. Kane Williamson led the team in the match against Rajasthan held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

SRH have not been able to perform in the tournament since the beginning and have managed to win only one match out of the seven that they have played. As a result, they are placed at the last spot of the series’ point table with only two points. The only match that the team managed to win was against Punjab Kings. The fixture held on April 21 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai saw SRH clinch the win by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 was suspended after 29 games in India due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now announced that the tournament will resume in the United Arab Emirates. BCCI has decided a 27 day-window between September 19 and October 15 to complete the remaining 31 matches of the series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here