David Warner’s Daughter Aces The Pushpa Trend, Fans Name Her 'Pushpa Warner'

Australia batter David Warner is a performer on and on the field. His Instagram Reels have a separate fan base. From grooving to the hit songs or re-enacting dialogues, Warner’s videos are fun. And it seems his little one is also following in his footsteps. The cricketer recently shared a video of his daughter acing the Jhukega Nahi step from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

“Since leaving India this child has been doing this nonstop,” he wrote along with two laughing out loud emoticons and the hashtag Pushpa. The video opens to Warner’s daughter dressed in a beautiful pink frock. She is seen doing the hand action just perfectly and that too while sporting a sweet smile.

Posted on Monday, the clip has amassed over 3 million views, over 6 lakh likes, and tons of comments. Well, the numbers are only increasing. “She loves it. She takes after daddy,” Warner’s wife Candice wrote along with a heart emoticon in the comment section of the post. His Delhi Capitals teammate Khaleel Ahmed also commented on the post. He wrote, “My favourite ISLA.”

“This is my favourite”, “Lovely”, “Cute”, “Sooooooooo sweet,” read some of the comments on the post as fans weren’t tired of praising the little one.

An Instagram user rightly named her “Pushpa Warner”.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise continues to inspire memes and dance steps even months after its release. While the film collected big bucks at the box office, it is the manner in which it inspired the pop culture is what makes it a cult classic. The powerful dialogues, quirky dance steps, and the music have taken over social media. It seems the Pushpa fever is not dying down anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Warner is currently enjoying his side’s last night’s success against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals, led by Rishabh Pant, defeated Punjab Kings by 17 runs. Delhi are currently sitting on the 4th spot with 14 points.

