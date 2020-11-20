David Warner’s Daughter Wants to be Like This Indian Batsman, Reveals Wife Candice

David Warner’s wife Candice on Thursday made a startling revelation about their middle child’s favourite cricketer. Surprisingly, it is not her dad or anyone else from the land down under, but she is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The couple married in 2015 and have three daughters Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). Candice’s cute revelation comes after a radio chat show where she said their second daughter Indi-Rae wants to be like Virat Kohli whenever the family play cricket in their backyard.

David Warner’s wife Candice on Thursday made a startling revelation about their middle child’s favourite cricketer. Surprisingly, it is not her dad or anyone else from the land down under, but she is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The couple married in 2015 and have three daughters Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). Candice’s cute revelation comes after a radio chat show where she said their second daughter Indi-Rae wants to be like Virat Kohli whenever the family play cricket in their backyard.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, Candice said that they do play a little bit of backyard cricket and the funny thing is sometimes they want to be dad and at times they want to be Finchy (Aaron Finch). But their middle child wants to be like Virat Kohli. “And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel,” Candice added.

She also went on to reveal that Warner maintains his competitive spirit even when they are playing cricket at home. "The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like 'dad no bouncers or don't spin the ball'. The sledging still happens in the backyard," said Candice.

Warner’s daughter may get to see and even meet her favourite cricketer Kohli very soon if the families are allowed into the stadiums as the two national sides will be playing against each other in the upcoming series between Australia and India.

The two teams will square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will start with three ODIs slated to begin from Friday, November 27 in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Kohli will play in the first Test and then head back home after he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The first Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night fixture, starts from December 17 and the four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).