David Warner’s Daughter Wants to be Like This Indian Batsman, Reveals Wife Candice

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
David Warner’s Daughter Wants to be Like This Indian Batsman, Reveals Wife Candice
David Warner’s wife Candice on Thursday made a startling revelation about their middle child’s favourite cricketer. Surprisingly, it is not her dad or anyone else from the land down under, but she is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The couple married in 2015 and have three daughters Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). Candice’s cute revelation comes after a radio chat show where she said their second daughter Indi-Rae wants to be like Virat Kohli whenever the family play cricket in their backyard.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 20, 2020, 10:41 AM IST
David Warner’s wife Candice on Thursday made a startling revelation about their middle child’s favourite cricketer. Surprisingly, it is not her dad or anyone else from the land down under, but she is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The couple married in 2015 and have three daughters Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4), and Isla Rose (1). Candice’s cute revelation comes after a radio chat show where she said their second daughter Indi-Rae wants to be like Virat Kohli whenever the family play cricket in their backyard.
According to a report on Hindustan Times, Candice said that they do play a little bit of backyard cricket and the funny thing is sometimes they want to be dad and at times they want to be Finchy (Aaron Finch). But their middle child wants to be like Virat Kohli. “And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel,” Candice added.
She also went on to reveal that Warner maintains his competitive spirit even when they are playing cricket at home. "The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like 'dad no bouncers or don't spin the ball'. The sledging still happens in the backyard," said Candice.
Warner’s daughter may get to see and even meet her favourite cricketer Kohli very soon if the families are allowed into the stadiums as the two national sides will be playing against each other in the upcoming series between Australia and India.
The two teams will square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The tour will start with three ODIs slated to begin from Friday, November 27 in Sydney.
Meanwhile, Kohli will play in the first Test and then head back home after he was granted paternity leave by the BCCI. The first Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night fixture, starts from December 17 and the four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking