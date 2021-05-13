- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
David Warner's Daughter's First School Project Will Make Your Day - Check it Out Here
The indefinite suspension of the ongoing IPL, due to a breach in the bio-bubble, caused mayhem and the foreign players along with the staff were made to say goodbye before the scheduled wrap up
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 9:06 PM IST
Australian and Indian Premier League’s Sunrisers Hyderabad’s former captain David Warner is known for his good humour. His regular posts on Instagram keeps his fanfam updated with his day-to-day life chores. The skipper’s opening remarks on Instagram are captioned, “Father of three Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose. Husband to the rock Candice Warner. They are my world”, which defines him as “husband-father perfect”.
The indefinite suspension of the IPL, due to a covid-19 outbreak inside the bio-bubble, caused mayhem, and the foreign players along with the staff were made to say goodbye before the scheduled wrap up. Adding to the woes was the ban on Indian flights to Australia, owing to which Warner is undergoing a mandatory quarantine in the Maldives before travelling back to his homeland.
In his latest Instagram posts, Warner can be seen through the eyes of his little angels. He went ahead and captioned it as “My gorgeous Ivy ❤️❤️❤️ so much love”
View this post on Instagram
Clearly family comes first for Warner and his munchkins are indeed missing their father. In a more recent post that captioned, ” Indi doing her first project for school. Her favourite place Coogee Rockpool. Very creative little girl and even the detail on daddy’s Moustache is good. #love #family @candywarner1 miss you all”, shows how well-connected the skipper is with his family.
View this post on Instagram
The post has garnered over 230k likes and counting, his wife’s witty reply captioned “I’m a little concerned for Isla’s safety in that pool on her own. ❤️” also garnered a lot of reactions and likes. The fanfam got all nostalgic and had a lot to comment like “Just think of the amount of noise produced when you’ve played in hyderabad!,Wait for it!”, “Hahaha sooo sweet INDI !
Just Adorable cutie”
Nonetheless, we all know Warner is not only a favourite in India but also in his family.
Earlier the 2016 champions SunRisers Hyderabad had removed Warner as their captain following their fifth loss of the season at the hands of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson was appointed the new SRH captain. And to make matters worse for Warner, he was also dropped from SRH’s playing XI. However, the change in captaincy did not alter Hyderabad’s fortune as they lost their next game, too, at the hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 55 runs.
Warner had a mixed campaign in IPL 2021, scoring 193 runs from six games at an average of 32.16 and a below-par strike rate of 110.28.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule