David Warner’s Happy Picture With Wife Oozes Love - Check It Here

Australian cricketer David Warner is back home after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got suspended due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India. Warner is the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. He returned to his family after quarantining for 14 days as per the COVID-19 protocol.

The first picture that the cricketer shared after his return is with his wife, Candice Warner. In the snap the two of them can be seen twinning in black shirts. In the selfie, Candice has put her arm around her man’s shoulder as they clink their wine glasses. Both of them are all smiles in the happy photo. The cricketer has also expressed his joy of being back home in the caption. Rashid Khan, a team member of Sunrisers Hyderabad has also commented on the post. He wrote, “Good to see you back home mate”.

The happy wife has also shared the same picture in her Instagram story. She has drawn a pink heart on the image to express her emotions.

Candice also shared priceless reactions of their daughters on seeing Warner in her Insta Stories. In one of her stories she shared a happy picture of her youngest daughter with her daddy dearest. In the snap, the cricketer is seen clad in a white t-shirt with blue jeans while the little one is wearing a pink top paired with a white printed lower. She is sitting on her father’s lap and both of them can be seen sharing a joyous moment. The elated mom has completed the post by adding a ‘daddy’s home’ GIF on the photo.

In this season, the team has not been able to perform at all. Out of the seven matches that they have played, the team were only able to manage the win in one. As a result, they are placed at the last spot of the point table with only two points.

