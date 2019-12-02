Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

476 (162.5)

New Zealand trail by 5 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine hailed David Warner's record triple ton as one of the best innings of all time by a player from the country. In their second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Warner scored 335 in 418 balls, which is the second highest score by an Australian in a Test innings.

IANS |December 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine

Adelaide: Australia captain Tim Paine hailed David Warner's record triple ton as one of the best innings of all time by a player from the country. In their second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Warner scored 335 in 418 balls, which is the second highest score by an Australian in a Test innings.

Paine also praised Marnus Labuschagne's efforts. Labuschagne scored 162, which was his second century in the series. "David and Marnus have been unbelievably good. Guys have been scoring runs when they have been getting opportunities. We all witnessed a special knock from David Warner. It is among the top one or two innings ever by an Australian. It was a special moment for Australia," he said in the post match presentation.

"Marnus has been fantastic from the back end of the Ashes when he came into the side. He showed his temperament and he also showed that he is very very skilful."

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali admitted that they have been beaten by a better team. They had lost the first Test by an innings and five runs before losing the second by an innings and 48 runs.

"I would like to congratulate Australia and especially David Warner. We have been beaten by a better team. We will take some positives from here," he said.

Spinner Yasir Shah's performance with the bat was a rare bright spark for Pakistan. Yasir scored a resilient maiden Test ton but that wasn't enough to help Pakistan avoid the follow-on or the eventual innings defeat. He shared a 105-run stand with Babar Azam, who fell three runs short of a second consecutive Test ton.

"Yasir Shah put up a brilliant fight in all the innings. Babar Azam has been a big positive for us in this series. And there is no doubt, he will be a big player for Pakistan in the future," he said.

Australia PakistanDavid Warnerpakistan australiaTim PaineWarner

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more