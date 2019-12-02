David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine
Australia captain Tim Paine hailed David Warner's record triple ton as one of the best innings of all time by a player from the country. In their second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval, Warner scored 335 in 418 balls, which is the second highest score by an Australian in a Test innings.
