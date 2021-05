David Warner's Message to Wife in Telugu: 'Nenu Ninnu Premistunnanu'. Check It Here

David Warner makes no secret about his affection for his wife Candice and his daughters. Soon to be reunited with them after returning from IPL 2021, Warner shared a special message for his wife in Telugu on Instagram. He captioned it: ‘Nēnu ninnu prēmistunnānu’, which means ‘I Love You’ in Telugu, the primary language in Hyderabad.

Warner plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL.

See his special message:

Warner’s wife and daughters are relieved to see him back in Australia.

“He is back on home soil with the rest of the boys that went to India, so we’re just very fortunate to have him back on our shores,” Candice, Warner’s wife, was quoted as saying.

“It was difficult, but even more so for my daughters as they’re now at the age where they can feel and they understand what was going on,” she said.

“It is scary, it is a really dire situation over there and we’re just so grateful that he is back on home soil,” added Candice who also confirmed that Warner is doing ‘pretty well’.

Candice said Warner is keeping himself busy in quarantine by exercising and talking to family and friends over video calls.

Warner endured a bitter experience at IPL 2021 during which he was removed as skipper of SunRisers Hyderabad team and replaced by Kane Williamson.

