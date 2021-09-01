David Warner’s Savage Reply to Netizens Will Make you Laugh

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The cricketer’s performance in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) however has been extremely disappointing. Under his leadership, the team lost five out of six matches in the tournament and as a result, he was removed from captaincy mid-season. The 2021 IPL season was halted in the middle as the number of coronavirus cases spiked in India. The league is set to resume in UAE now from September 19.

Warner, who is quite regular on social media, was recently told by a fan to slam a century in the second leg of IPL 2021. The netizen wrote in one of his Instagram posts, “David, waiting for your century in the 2nd phase."Replying to the cricket enthusiast, the Australian cricketer said, “Yep, me too, if I’m selected in the team.” This statement comes after he was dropped out of the playing 11 in the last match of Sunrisers Hyderabad in Phase 1. The former SRH captain was on the bench for the match against Rajasthan Royals on May 2. Rajasthan managed to win the match by 55 runs and Jos Butler was awarded the player of the match.

At present, Hyderabad are at the last spot in the IPL 2021 points table with only two points and one win from the total seven matches that they have played. The only match the team won was against Punjab Kings on April 21. Hyderabad managed the win by nine wickets and Warner scored 37 runs from 37 balls before getting out. Jonny Bairstow went on to become the player of the match after he remained not out after scoring 63 runs from 56 balls. In the fixture, the team totaled a score of 121 runs at the loss of only one wicket. Their first match in the second leg of the tournament is scheduled for September 22 against Delhi Capitals.

