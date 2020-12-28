- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
David Warner's Unique Video Congratulating Virat Kohli is Going Viral
The Australian opener took to Instagram shortly after Virat Kohli won the ICC men's cricketer of the decade award.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
It is known that David Warner has a special liking for the face-swapping app. The Australian opener took to Instagram shortly after Virat Kohli won the ICC men's cricketer of the decade award. The 34-year-old shared a video of himself where his face has been superimposed on Kohli’s face.
Also read: MS Dhoni Wins Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade
Warner, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), congratulated the Indian skipper. Warner quipped that nobody can guess the player of the decade and via hashtags expressed that the win was well-deserved and Kohli is a superb cricketer.
Warner captioned the post as, “No one will guess this player of the decade @virat.kohli #congrats #funny #faceswap #seriousplayer #gun #welldeserved.”
In the comments space, an Instagrammer asked the Aussie player whether he was unhappy for not winning any of the awards. Warner replied, “No one can compete with him (Kohli)”.Warner was named in the ICC ODI Team of the Decade and Men's Test Team of the Decade.
Not his first time and it definitely does not seem like his last time. Warner has over five million followers on Instagram with his entertaining videos. During the coronavirus induced lockdown period, Warner amused users of the photo-sharing platform with his epic at-home videos where he danced on Bollywood songs. Lately, the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper has been having fun by casting himself as some of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry. Warner has so far ‘become’ Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan and many more celebrities. His last video shows him as Joey Tribbiani from the popular sitcom Friends was a viral hit.
Virat Kohli won two prestigious honours on Monday in a virtual ceremony of the first-ever ICC Awards of the Decade. He won the men's ODI Player of the Decade award and the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade. Australia’s Steve Smith won the ICC men's Test Player of the Decade award.
