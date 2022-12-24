Day After Becoming Crorepati, Vivrant Sharma Pays Tribute To Elder Brother for 'Sacrifice', Says 'My Cricket Would Have Come to Halt'

23-year-old Vivrant Sharma was a virtual unknown until December 23 when his name appeared on the giant screen during the 2023 IPL auction. And then whatever happened was beyond his slightest imagination. He triggered a bidding war between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as he saw his value go up to crores from his base prize of INR 20 lakh within minutes.

He was eventually snapped up by Hyderabad for an amount of INR 2.6 Crore. But who is Vivrant Sharma? Who brought the two franchisees on brink of a bidding war. Here it must be mentioned that Vivrant is a fine middle-order batter, but the ex-factor is his wrist spin bowling which makes him a bit special.

During the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this year, Vivrant hit 128 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 145.45, which includes a 46-ball 63 against Karnataka.

Moreover, Vivrant made his List A debut for Jammu and Kashmir in February 2021 and has scored 519 runs with the best score of 154* runs in 14 games so far.

He has also notched up eight wickets in the format. He made his Ranji Trophy debut on December 13 and has now played two red-ball games for his state side.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, Sharma was at his team hotel in Ahmedabad after J&K’s loss to Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 when the IPL auction took place.

In a conversation with news agency PTI, he credited his elder brother for his success. In-fact, the youngster had lost his father and had to look after the family business. He said if his elder brother Vikrant hadn’t taken over, he could have never pursued his dreams.

“My cricket would have come to a halt but Vikrant ensured that it continued non-stop as he took over the family business and started living his dreams through me," an emotional Vivrant told PTI moments after he was bought by SRH after a bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

“It’s all because of my brother’s sacrifice. I would not have been here otherwise. I was not good at studies, but Vikrant ensured I continued to focus on cricket and keep making progress," said Vivrant.

“I miss my father a lot. I’m sure he would be happy for me. I just spoke to my mother and brother in Trikuta Nagar (in Jammu) and they became emotional. I hope I am able to make full use of the opportunity," said Vivrant.

