Day Ahead of Selection, Former Cricketer Hopes Sanju Samson 'Gets Consistent Long Run' for White Ball Games Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand

Sanju Samson is perhaps one of the most talented India batters to not have played up to his potential. He made his India debut back in 2014 and yet has played just a handful of white ball games in that blue jersey. Although, he has one advantage: his age. At 28, Samson still has at least 6 to 7 years of cricket left, but that can’t justify the fact that he was repeatedly ignored.

It all began after he led Rajasthan Royals to the final of IPL 2022 after which he was picked in the Indian squad for two match T20I series against Ireland. He didn’t play a single match. He was then sent home when the likes of senior players like Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned in England. Eventually, he was dropped for T20 World Cup as well.

But things didn’t change for him even as India started rebuilding for 2024 edition. He warmed the bench for the three-match T20I series and also played just one ODI against the same opposition. This ensured that his cult-like following keeps on growing with several fans demanding he be picked for as many matches as possible.

Now, former cricketer, Wasim Jaffer has also pulled his weight behind the Keralite, tweeting that he be picked for the white ball games against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. His statement comes a day ahead of the squad selection. The three-match series against Sri Lanka begins on January 3 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

“I hope Sanju Samson is part of India squads for both T20I and ODI series against SL and NZ. And gets a consistent long run.”

Earlier several media reports has claimed that the old selection committee led by Chetan Sharma will pick an T20 specialist squad which will be led by Hardik Pandya.

While the entire committee led by Chetan was sacked for its non-performance after the Indian team’s T20 World Cup semi-final ouster, the process to find new selectors has taken a bit longer than expected.

“Chetan and his committee are still watching domestic cricket. They watched the full Vijay Hazare Trophy and also the first two rounds of Ranji Trophy. Debasish Mohanty was present at Eden Gardens to watch Bengal vs Himachal Pradesh. Basically, they got a two-month extension till December 25," the official told PTI.

