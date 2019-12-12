Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

143/2 (54.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 36.0 Overs Left Today
Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

263/6 (86.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 72.5 Overs Left Today
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 3, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 12 December, 2019

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

134/9 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

8/0 (1.2)

Rajshahi Royals need 123 runs in 111 balls at 6.64 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

Day Four of Ranji Trophy Games in Assam and Tripura Suspended Due to Curfew

In Agartala, Jharkhand had the upper-hand with an unbeaten hundred from Saurabh Tiwary taking them to 358 for five in their second innings.

PTI |December 12, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
Day Four of Ranji Trophy Games in Assam and Tripura Suspended Due to Curfew

Day four proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.

"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.

Asked if the games will be replayed or the points will be shared, Karim added: "We will take a call on that later. We are getting regular updates from both the venues. We are in touch with the host association also. They are monitoring the situation. We are in touch with the match referee also.

"As the curfew has been imposed, both teams and match officials have been advised not to leave the hotel. We follow whatever advice we receive from the host association."

The game in Guwahati was heading for an exciting finish with Assam needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand.

Services had bounced back strongly after being bundled out for 129 in their first innings.

They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. In their second essay, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.

In Agartala, Jharkhand had the upper-hand with an unbeaten hundred from Saurabh Tiwary taking them to 358 for five in their second innings.

Tripura had taken the first innings lead by bowling out Jharkhand for 136 after scoring 289.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being cleared by Lok Sabha on Monday.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more