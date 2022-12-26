Days After Becoming 2nd Most-Expensive IPL Player, Cameron Green Picks Up a 5-wicket Haul vs SA at MCG - WATCH

Days after breaking the bank at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Australia all-rounder Cameron Green picked up a five-wicket haul on the first day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne. The 23-year-old ran through the Proteas batting order, helping the hosts bundle them out for just 189.

Green opened his account of wickets by dismissing Theunis de Bruyn in the opening session. Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc chipped in to dismantle the South African top-order, reducing them to 67 for 5 before lunch. The Australian bowlers had to toil a bit in the second session as Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen launched a stirring fightback in a gutsy 112-run stand. But Green’s stunning return thumped the visitors and restricted the tail from wagging.

Green dismissed Verreynne for 59 and then Jansen for 59 to lit up the final session. The all-rounder then cleaned up Rabada in the 66th over and wrapped up South Africa’s batting by knocking over Lungi Ngidi.

Earlier, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Test against South Africa on a warm, humid day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Monday.

The hosts won the first of the three-Test series by six wickets inside two days on a hostile, bowler-friendly, pitch at the Gabba in Brisbane last week. Seamer Scott Boland replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in Brisbane, and with his teammate still battling a side strain, he keeps his place in an unchanged side.

Cameron Green returned his career-best figures of 5 for 27 in 10.4 overs. His success against the Proteas will certainly give a huge boost to Mumbai Indians who picked him at the mini-auction for a whopping sum of Rs 17.5 crore.

After getting picked by MI, Green spoke on now being part of the side that has won the title five times.

“Obviously, I’m pinching myself. I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, how great they are, and how good the team is now. You can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav to name a few,” Green Told Star Sports Network.

