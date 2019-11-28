Days That Followed Leeds Defeat Were the Best of My Coaching Career: Justin Langer
However, Langer believes that Smith’s influence can be seen not just on the field, but in the way that Australia’s younger batsmen like Marnus Labuschagne are going about with their preparation for games.
Days That Followed Leeds Defeat Were the Best of My Coaching Career: Justin Langer
However, Langer believes that Smith’s influence can be seen not just on the field, but in the way that Australia’s younger batsmen like Marnus Labuschagne are going about with their preparation for games.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
George Bailey Appointed Australia Cricket Selector
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
Australia's Sheffield Shield to Trial New Kookaburra Ball
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 4:15 PM IST
Series to Document Australia's Journey from Ball-tampering Scandal to Ashes
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
ENG v NZHamilton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019
PAK v AUSAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS All Fixtures
Team Rankings