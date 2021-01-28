- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
DB vs BT Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Best Picks / Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Captain / Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 28, 2021, 5:23 PM IST
The Delhi Bulls will be squaring off against Bangla Tigers on Thursday, January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the third match of the 29 total matches that will be held in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The final match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played on February 6. Both Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers are a part of group A teams. The two other teams in the same group include the Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors. The remaining four teams including Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi are a part of group B.
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match will start from 10:00 PM IST.
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Live Score
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Match Details
The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match is on Thursday January 28. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers captain: Andre Fletcher
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers vice-captain: Aryan Lakra
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Moores
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers all-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Aryan Lakra, David Wiese
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable 11 against Bangla Tigers: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Adam Lyth, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford
DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable 11 against Delhi Bulls: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Irfan, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese
