DB vs BT Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Bulls will be squaring off against Bangla Tigers on Thursday, January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the third match of the 29 total games that will be held in the league. The final match of theAbu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played on February 6. Both Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers are a part of group A teams. The two other teams in the same group include the Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors. The remaining four teams including Qalandars, Pune Devils, Deccan Gladiators, and team Abu Dhabi are a part of group B.

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on SSony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

The Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers match is on Thursday, January 28. The match will start from 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers captain: Andre Fletcher

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers vice-captain: Aryan Lakra

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Moores

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers batsmen: Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers all-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Aryan Lakra, David Wiese

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable 11 against Bangla Tigers: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Adam Lyth, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford

DB vs BT Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Bangla Tigers probable 11 against Delhi Bulls: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Tom Moores, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Irfan, Aryan Lakra, Chirag Suri, Afif Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese