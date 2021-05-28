DB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain Tips and Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021 Match, May 28, 2:30 pm IST

DB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Dusseldorf Blackcaps will square off against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in the second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021. The thriller will be hosted at Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on May 28, Friday at 2:30 pm IST.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps ruled the points table of Group B. They finished at the top with seven wins and just one loss. The franchise will be hoping to continue their winning momentum and win the contest against Bayer Uerdingen Boosters to book a berth for themselves in the semi-finals.

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters, on the other hand, experienced a forgettable outing during the league stage of the T10 Championship. Boosters could manage to win just two league matches while losing as many as six games. They are positioned at the second-last position on the Group A points table.

Ahead of the match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters; here is everything you need to know:

DB vs BUB Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

DB vs BUB Live Streaming

The match between DB vs BUB is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DB vs BUB Match Details

The second quarter-final of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will be played between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Bayer Uerdingen Boosters at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 02:30 pm IST on May 28, Friday.

DB vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahilan Ravinthran

Vice-Captain: Venkat Ganesan

Suggested Playing XI for DB vs BUB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Srinivas, Ahilan Ravinthran

Batsmen: Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Aritharan Vaseekaran

All-rounders: Kashif Shahab, Pakeetharan Praba, Venkat Ganesan

Bowlers: Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Thinesh Rajakulasingam

DB vs BUB Probable XIs

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Jamshed Khan, Nilay Patel, Rahul Srinivas (wk), Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Muhammad Raheel, Neeraj Sharma, Jatin Masiwal, Adithya Rao

Bayer Uerdingen Boosters: Ahilan Ravinthran(wk), Aritharan Vaseekaran, Anvesh Jandagudem, Pakeetharan Praba, Ali Abbas Akbar, Gobinath Sribalashanmugan, Kumar Mahendran(c), Thinesh Rajakulasingam, Janarthanam Mani, Sakeshkanth Indran, Sri Kanth Vaka

