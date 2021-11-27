DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Abu Dhabi T10 2021, November 27, 9:30 PM IST

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021-22 match between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators: Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with other in the 21st match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 on Saturday, November 27. Both sides faced each other earlier in the competition (match no. 9), the Gladiators won that contest by nine-wickets.

The Gladiators are on a good run in the tournament as they currently occupy the second spot with four wins from six matches. After getting defeated by Bangla Tigers (by nine-wickets), the Dwayne Bravo-led side made a quick comeback and defeated The Chennai Braves by five wickets. They will look to continue that momentum in this match as well.

On the other hand, Delhi Bulls currently occupy the fourth spot and have played the same number of games, with asimilar win-loss record as their opponents as well, but differ on net-run-rate. The team started off well in the tournament with three wins on the trot, then lost the next two, but got back to winning ways by defeating Northern Warriors by eight-wickets in their last game.

Both sides have very good players in their ranks and are coming off decent wins as well. It will be interesting to see if Delhi Bulls can exact revenge or the Deccan Gladiators make it two in a row against Delhi.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Bulls and Deccan Gladiators; here is everything you need to know:

DB vs DG Telecast

The match will be telecast on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) in India.

DB vs DG Live Streaming

The Delhi Bulls vs Deccan Gladiators fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

DB vs DG Match Details

The Delhi Bulls will square off against Deccan Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday, November 27. The game is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST.

DB vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Luke Wright

Vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Suggested Playing XI for DB vs DG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Luke Wright, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Romario Shepherd, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz

DB vs DG Probable XIs

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Hafeez, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed, Luke Wright, Sherfane Rutherford, Adil Rashid

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Tom Moores (WK), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wahab Riaz (C), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Najibullah Zadran, Rumman Raees

