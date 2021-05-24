DB vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 - Krefeld 2021, May 24, 4:30 pm IST

DB vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction and suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Koln CC: In the 27th and 28th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld, Dusseldorf Blackcaps will square off against Koln CC. Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld will host both the thrillers on May 24, Monday at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST respectively.

Dusseldorf Blackcaps are enjoying a dream ride in the T10 Championship. They are proudly sitting at the top of the points table of Group B after winning both their matches. They started their campaign in the tournament with a win against Bayer Uerdingen Wolves by 18 runs and followed it up with another victory against the same opposition by 21 runs.

Koln CC, on the other hand, are placed at the third position of the points table of Group B. They started their run in ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 with a victory against Bonn Blue Star by 10 runs. However, in their second match, Bonn Blue Star got better of Koln CC and emerged victorious by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and Koln CC; here is everything you need to know:

DB vs KCC Telecast

The ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 is not being telecast in India

DB vs KCC Live Streaming

The match between DB vs KCC is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DB vs KCC Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Germany Krefeld 2021 will see Dusseldorf Blackcaps playing against Koln CC at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld at 04:30 pm IST on May 24, Monday. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:30 pm IST.

DB vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lokesh Kamti

Vice-Captain- Dhruv Patel

DB vs KCC Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Niraj Patel, Lokesh Kamti

Batsmen: Jamshed Khan, Oascoroni Ahamed, Irfan Ahmed

All-rounders: Kashif Shahab, Venkat Ganesan, Dhruv Patel

Bowlers: Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Prateek Dabholkar

DB vs KCC Probable XIs

Dusseldorf Blackcaps: Venkat Ganesan (c), Kashif Shahab, Oascoroni Ahamed, Nilay Patel, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Abdulmajeed Ahmadzai, Neeraj Sharma, Sudipro Ray, Niraj Patel (wk), Vishal Malik

Koln CC: Lokesh Kamti (wk), Irfan Ahmed, Tejas Morbagal, Dhruv Patel (c), Ameya Deshpande, Santosh Kumar, Appu Murali, Dhruv Rathod, Sandheep Ravishankar, Sajeesh Kumar, Prateek Dabholkar

