DB vs NW Dream 11 predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The final match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played between Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors on Sunday, February 6. The match will start from 9:30 PM IST and will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The series which started on January 28 will conclude on Sunday. A total of eight teams were a part of this league including Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors, Team Abu Dhabi, Qalandars, Deccan Gladiators, Bangla Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Pune Devils. All matches of the league were played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors: Live Score

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors : Match Details

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors match is on Saturday February 6. The match will start from 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors:

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors captain: Tom Abell

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors batsmen: Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors all-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors bowlers: Fidel Edwards, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable 11 against Northern Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Dwayne Bravo(c), Shiraz Ahmed, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards

DB vs NW Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Northern Warriors probable 11 against Delhi Bulls: Waseem Muhammad, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Waheed Ahmed, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique

