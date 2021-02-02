- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
DB vs PD Dream 11 Predictions Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DB vs PD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DB vs PD Dream11 Best Picks / DB vs PD Dream11 Captain / DB vs PD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 5:14 PM IST
Action continues in the Abu Dhabi T10 League and it getshotter as Delhi Bulls (DB) takes on the Pune Devils (PD) in the second match of the triple-header on Tuesday, February 2. The Abu Dhabi T10 League DB vs PD clash is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM IST.
The Delhi Bulls won the first two matches comfortably, however,their winning momentum came to a halt in the third game. They got back to winning ways after defeating the Deccan Gladiators by eight wickets in their last match and are currently in the second spot in Group A. While Pune Devils, after starting off with a win, have lost the following two games and are languishing at the last spot in Group B standings.
The Bulls will once again rely on their batting and bowling, as this has helped them immensely in the tournament. Whereas, the Devils, have been plagued by immense inconsistency in both departments and will be aiming to play as a cohesive unit.
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be telecast on Sony Six, and Sony Ten 3 channels. While the match can be live streamed online on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils: Match Details
The Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils match will be played on Tuesday, February 2. The match will start from 7:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, dream 11 team, Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils captain: Evin Lewis
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils vice-captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils wicket keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils batsmen: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Evin Lewis, Alex Davies, Ravi Bopara
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils all-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Nasir Hossain,Devon Thomas
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 dream 11 prediction Delhi Bulls vs Pune Devils bowlers: Ali Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hardus Viljoen
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Delhi Bulls probable 11 against Pune Devils: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Adam Lyth, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Ali Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad
DB vs PD Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Pune Devils probable 11 against Delhi Bulls: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Alex Davies, Devon Thomas, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Raza
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking