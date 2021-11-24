DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 24, 7:30 pm IST

Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11, DB vs TAD Dream11 Latest Update, DB vs TAD Dream11 Win, DB vs TAD Dream11 App, DB vs TAD Dream11 2021, DB vs TAD Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DB vs TAD Dream11 Live Streaming

DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi:

Delhi Bulls will go up against table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi in the 13th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. The game is scheduled to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 24, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST. Wednesday’s first encounter is likely to be an interesting contest as both the teams have fared well in the competition so far.

Delhi Bulls started off on a terrific note in the T10 Championship. The team remained unbeaten in their first three encounters to become one of the favorites to lift the trophy. It was in their last game that the Bulls registered their first loss. The team was defeated by Deccan Gladiators by nine wickets as they failed to defend 112 runs.

Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, have successfully established themselves as the best team in the competition. Abu Dhabi is unbeaten in the tournament so far and they will be hoping to take their winning streak to five on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Bulls and Team Abu Dhabi; here is everything you need to know:

DB vs TAD Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the DB vs TAD match live in India.

DB vs TAD Live Streaming

The Delhi Bulls vs Team Abu Dhabi fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

DB vs TAD Match Details

Delhi Bulls will go up against Team Abu Dhabi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 7:30 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

DB vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for DB vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Jamie Overton, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Adil Rashid, Danny Briggs

DB vs TAD Probable XIs:

Delhi Bulls: Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c)

Team Abu Dhabi: Danny Briggs, Fidel Edwards, Philip Salt (wk), Paul Stirling, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin Ingram, Ahmed Daniyal, Sheldon Cottrell, Muhammad Farooq, Chris Benjamin, Jamie Overton

