DB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs VFB Gelsenkirchen August 24, Krefeld

DB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s DB vs VG ECS Krefeld 2022 match 35 between Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs VFB Gelsenkirchen: VFB Gelsenkirchen will face Dusseldorf Blackcaps in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2022 tournament. The match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground, Krefeld.

It’s been a walk in the park for Dusseldorf Blackcaps as they have won all of their games convincingly in the tournament. The Blackcaps have fired on all cylinders and are at the pinnacle of the points table. Muhammad Raheel has raised the bar in the T10 league to a new level with his all-around performance. Raheel has scored 58 runs and has bagged 8 wickets in the league.

The VFB Gelsenkirchen’s campaign has been an absolute contrast to their opponents. They are perishing at the bottom of the table with a solitary win in the league. Bowlers have failed to contain the opposition and have been subjected to a severe onslaught in the death overs. Barring, pacer Rubesh Palaniappan who has taken 6 wickets for the side, none of the other bowlers have had any significant impact.

Will Gelsenkirchen be able to defeat the Goliath or will the mighty Blackcaps continue their winning streak? Only time will tell.

Ahead of the match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs VFB Gelsenkirchen; here is everything you need to know:

DB vs VG Telecast

The ECS Krefeld 2022 match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and VFB Gelsenkirchen will not be telecast in India.

DB vs VG Live Streaming

The ECS Krefeld 2022 match between Dusseldorf Blackcaps and VFB Gelsenkirchen will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DB vs VG Match Details

The DB vs VG match will be played at the Bayer Uerdingen Cricket Ground in Krefeld on Wednesday, August 24, at 4:00 pm IST.

DB vs VG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Benjamin Das

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Raheel

Suggested Playing XI for DB vs VG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Satya Srinivas

Batters: Mirwali Jabarkheel, Benjamin Das, Sudipro Ray, Alom Daly

All-rounders: Muhammad Raheel, Jamshed Khan, Naresh Pavaluru

Bowlers: Shrutarv Awasthi, Abdul Jalili, Nikon Bhargav

Dusseldorf Blackcaps vs VFB Gelsenkirchen Possible XIs

Dusseldorf Blackcaps Predicted Line-up: Benjamin Das, Sudipro Ray, Praveen Ganesan, Sanil Bhatia, Gaurav Gupta, Jamshed Khan, Muhammad Raheel, Mradul Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Abdul Jalili, Puneet Kumar

VFB Gelsenkirchen Predicted Line-up: Satya Srinivas (wk), Mirwali Jabarkheel, Alom Daly, Punith Murugesh, Suliman Hugakhil, Naresh Pavaluru, Vinit Joshi, Syed Waqar Hussain, Nikon Bhargav, K Sahasranaman, Shrutarv Awasthi

