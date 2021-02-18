DC IPL 2021 Squad: Complete List of Players of Delhi Capitals
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 18, 2021, 9:18 PM IST
The Delhi Capitals are one of the better teams of the league if not the best. The franchise has made to play-off and even to a final in last two years after the takeover from the Jindals. In this year's auctions.
Players Bought at IPL 202I Auction:
Total: 8; list of players: Umesh Yadav (1 crore), Ripal Patel (20 lakh), Vishnu Vinod (20 lakh), Lukman Meriwala (20 lakh), M Siddharth (20 lakh)
Overseas: 3; list of players: Tom Curran (5.25 crore), Steven Smith (2.2 crore), Sam Billings (2 crore)
Budget Spent: Rs 11.45 Crore
Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Chris Woakes, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Steven Smith, Sam Billings
