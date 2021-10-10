DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2021 Match 57 between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:

We are into the business end of the IPL this season. And, on Sunday (October 10), will see Delhi Capitals take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Turning around a disastrous 2020 campaign, CSK have made it to yet another playoff encounter and under MS Dhoni, the side are in familiar territory.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been the side to beat this season under captain Rishabh Pant. They had made to the final last year and would look to book their berth once again.

As far as the team combinations are concerned, Chennai Super Kings could bring back Suresh Raina in place of Robin Uthappa for these matches. Delhi Capitals have a settled unit, but they could swap Ripal Yadav with Ripal Patel for this crucial clash.

Barring any last minute injury concerns, both the sides are relatively settled and pretty balanced on paper and we expect a thrilling contest.

DC vs CSK Telecast

The Star Sports Networks has the broadcasting rights for today’s Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings match in India.

DC vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between DC vs CSK is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV as well.

DC vs CSK Match Details

The DC vs CSK match of the IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, October 10, at 07:30 PM IST.

DC vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shreyas Iyer

Vice-Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

DC vs CSK Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav/Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk/Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

