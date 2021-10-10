DC vs CSK Head to Head record in IPL 2021: All You Need to Know

The first Qualifier of IPL 2021 will see Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 10, Sunday, at the Dubai International Stadium. The Indian Premier League 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Chenna Super Kings will kick off at 7:30 pm. The season has been a real turnaround for CSK as the old guards have bounced back after a disastrous campaign last year and have made it to the playoffs for the 11th year in their 12 seasons so far.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been a solid side all season and under Rishabh Pant, they have become the team to beat all season. Last year, they were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the finals, but this time they would want to go all the way and clinch their maiden title in the tournament. The return of Shreyas Iyer have given a great boost to the side and he will be a valuable member to side along with their pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings could bring back Suresh Raina in place of Robin Uthappa as the experience of the left-hander could well come in handy for the side.

As far as the head-to-head is concerned, both the sides have met each other on 25 occasions in the IPL and this is where, CSK have had the edge over DC, winning 15 matches.

In the last two matches between both the side, Delhi Capitals have beaten Chennai Super Kings on both the occasions.

DC vs CSK previous game

In their last encounter which took place in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets.

Last five results:

Delhi Capitals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

DC vs CSK Probable XIs:

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (wk/Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

