DC vs CSK Live Streaming, IPL 2021 Match 57: When and Where to Watch Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

Delhi Capitals, who topped the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, will take on the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The winner of this match will head across to the final, while the loser will get another chance to battle it out in Qualifier 2.

Delhi Capitals were the team to beat in the league stage and topped the points table. They have been consistent all season and their performances stayed top-notch even in the UAE leg of the league and even when Covid forced the league to be postponed.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are back at what they do the best. After a disastrous campaign last year, the 3-time champions have been superb this season. They are now in familiar territory and when they take on the Delhi Capitals, they will look to use all their experience in this pressure match.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings; here is everything you need to know:

The match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on Monday, October 10, at 07:30 pm IST.

Where will the match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings match?

The live stream of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings is available on Disney + Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up:

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni( c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

