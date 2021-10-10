DC vs CSK Predicted Teams, IPL 2021 Qualifier 1: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

The IPL 2021 has entered its final stage. Two qualifiers with an eliminator sandwiched between them. Two finalists. And then a champion. Four teams have made the cut for the playoffs with two of them in action on Sunday - table-toppers Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings who were second after the end of the league stage.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

The two teams are clashing for the third time this season with DC winning the previous two meetings. The current form and results tilt the balance towards a youthful Delhi but the battle-hardened Chennai are a team known for lifting their game at this particular stage.

ALSO READ: DC Expect Stoinis Boost for Qualifier 1

DC know it as they have lost to CSK on the previous two occasions they have clashed in the qualifiers. But we are not here to discuss history.

We are pondering over the possible eleven each team could field for the contest that will see the winner enter the final.

DC suffered an early jolt once the second leg of IPL 2021 got underway in UAE. They lost allrounder Marcus Stoinis to a hamstring injury and thus lost an invaluable asset that lends the balance to the side.

ALSO READ: Our Tournament Really Starts Now, Says DC Coach Ponting

On Friday, DC captain Rishabh Pant though indicated that he expects Stoinis to be back for their first qualifier. If he does come back, Ripal Patel looks the obvious casualty. The rest of the eleven is pretty much set for the last-year’s runners-up.

DC Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ripal Patel/Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

CSK also were hit by injury to their talisman Suresh Raina and there’s no clarity over his fitness. If he is indeed fully fit now, then there won’t be any question over his selection considering his past record despite his indifferent form in UAE.

CSK are a team that have made a reputation of not tinkering too much with their playing XIs unless someone is woefully out of touch or injured. The only expected change is that Robin Uthappa may have to make the way for Raina if he does get a game.

CSK Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa/Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here