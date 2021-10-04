DC vs CSK Predicted XIs: Bravo And Chahar Could be Back For Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals recovered from their close defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders with an impressive win over Mumbai Indians in what were testing conditions in Sharjah on Saturday. Their latest opponents Chennai Super Kings are smarting from a seven-wicket thrashing at the hands of Rajasthan Royals. The two teams have been trading places at the top-two spots in IPL 2021 standings and are the first two to make the playoffs this season.

Saturday’s results - DC winning and CSK losing - mean both the teams are now level on points but Chennai are at the top thanks to a better net run-rate. This sets up their latest meeting in the ongoing season nicely. And also brings us to the big question: Will they rest their first-choice players and give chances to those patiently waiting for that in the dug-out?

Well, that may be a little tricky thing to do considering what’s at stake. Both will be eyeing to finish among the top-two but neither is confirmed to take the spot, yet. But whoever wins on Monday, will ensure that, and ensure two shots at making the final.

So will either of DC or CSK risk not fielding their best eleven? Agreed, they already are in the playoffs but wouldn’t it be prudent to make changes once a top-two spot is confirmed?

DC made just one change to their eleven for the MI clash - a fit-again Prithvi Shaw replacing Lalit Yadav. Will they take the field with the same eleven or maybe bring in Sam Billings known for his big hitting in place of Steve Smith considering the clash is taking place in Dubai?

Also, will they rest Avesh Khan to keep him fresh and bring in either Umesh Yadav or Ishant Sharma into the mix. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have played in all their matches so far and hence, they can also be given a break with Ben Dwarshuis and Tom Curran getting a game instead.

DC predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith/Sam Billings, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada/Ben Dwarshuis, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje/Tom Curran

CSK missed the services of Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo terribly as they failed to defend 189 against RR who hunted down the target in dominating fashion. Their captain MS Dhoni admitted their absence was felt and that’s why it’s likely the three-time champions may bring the duo back for this top of the table clash.

Josh Hazlewood was expensive in his wicketless four overs against RR and hence, CSK may want to try Lungi Ngidi or Jason Behrendorff.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif/Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood/Lungi Ngidi/Jason Behrendorff

