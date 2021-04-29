- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Indian Premier League match, April 29 07:30 pm IST
Check here DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, check the schedule of the Delhi vs Kolkata match.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 7:08 AM IST
DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders:In the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad on Thursday.So far, Delhi Capitals look in good touch, winning four out of their six opening games. Even though Delhi lost their previous encounter to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), they will be high on confidence, having done well in the tournament so far.
For Delhi, their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have done well in the event. On the other, their fragile middle-order is a cause of concern along with their death bowling.
Kolkata, on the other hand, are struggling to survive in the tournamentwith just two wins from six matches. However, Kolkata would take confidence from their five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in their last match.
Ahead of the match between Delhi and Kolkata; here is everything you need to know:
DC vs KKR Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD
DC vs KKR Live Streaming
The match between DC vs KKR is available to be streamed live on Disney + Hotstar.
DC vs KKR Match Details
The match will be played on Thursday, April 29 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad. The game will start at 07:30 pm (IST).
DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain:Shikhar Dhawan
Vice-Captain: Andre Russell
Suggested Playing XI for DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant
Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Shikhar Dhawan, S Hetmyer, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Andre Russell, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakravarthy
DC vs KKR Probable XIs:
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis/Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Ishant Sharma/Anrich Nortje
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Shivam Mavi
