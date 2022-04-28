DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Captain And Vice-captain: Team, Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, April 28, Wankhade Stadium, 7:30 PM IST

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 41 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders will eye to put an end to their winless run when they meet Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The Indian Premier League 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be played at the Wankhade stadium. KKR have lost three games in a row. Right now, they have eight points in their bag from the same number of matches. Kolkata, in their last outing, lost to Gujarat Titans by eight runs.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are sitting one slot above KKR on the points table. They have eight points from seven games. In their previous outing, DC led by Rishabh Pant were handed a 15-run defeat by Rajasthan Royals in a last-over nail-bitter. Delhi too will eye to move upwards on the points table when they step onto the turf.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

DC vs KKR Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders fixture in India.

DC vs KKR Live Streaming

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

DC vs KKR Match Details

The DC vs KKR match will be played at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 28, at 07:30 PM IST.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Venkatesh Iyer

Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Suggested Playing XI for DC vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rovman Powell

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs KKR Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

